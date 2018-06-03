Police find man who died from unspecified injury at Saskatoon home

Saskatoon police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was found in a home on Sunday.

Officers were called to an injured person in the 500-block of Avenue J South shortly before 1 a.m. CT.

Upon their arrival, the man was located. Police said he died from his injury. The nature of the injury was not specified.

His name and age have not been released.

Members from the major crime and forensic identification sections will be working with the chief coroner’s office to investigate the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.