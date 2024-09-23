Menu

Canada

Reconciliation Week kicks off in Lethbridge

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted September 23, 2024 6:22 pm
1 min read
Reconciliation Week kicks off in Lethbridge
WATCH ABOVE: The City of Lethbridge kicked off Reconciliation Week outside city hall on Monday morning. Jordan Prentice has more on the symbolic ceremony.
The City of Lethbridge kicked off Reconciliation Week with a ceremony outside of city hall on Monday morning, where community members gathered in honour of the important week.

Blackfoot and Métis Elders initiated the ceremony with their prayers and blessings, before attendees were treated to a traditional drumming and dance performance. They were then invited to participate in a round dance.

City of Lethbridge Indigenous relations specialist Echo Nowak said the focus for this year’s Reconciliation Week is learning how to become an ally.

There a plenty of reconciliation-focused events taking place in Lethbridge this week, including Monday night’s Reconciliation Awards and this weekend’s powwow at the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

 

