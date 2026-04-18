Iranian gunboats fire on tanker in Strait of Hormuz as Tehran reimposes restrictions

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A second vessel was reportedly hit by a projectile and others reversed course as Iran reimposes restrictions on the vital waterway.

The British military says two gunboats from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard opened fire on a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz after Iran said it had reimposed restrictions on the vital waterway.

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The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said an unknown projectile hit the vessel, 25 nautical miles (46 kilometers) northeast of Oman.

Some containers on the vessel were damaged, it said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre said the tanker and crew were reported safe, without identifying the vessel or its destination.

Iran said earlier it was reimposing restrictions on the strait in response to a U.S. blockade on Iranian shipping and ports.

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Iran has prevented vessels from crossing throughout the seven-week-long war, except for ones it authorizes.