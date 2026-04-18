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1 comment

  1. James Stephenson
    April 18, 2026 at 10:09 am

    Most certainly open. Open fire for the Iranians. Can never ever trust anyone. So much for Trumps lie about a ceasefire. So much for any show of any integrity by either side. Never trust yankee doodles either. F*ck you all.

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Iranian gunboats fire on tanker in Strait of Hormuz as Tehran reimposes restrictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2026 9:58 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global National: April 17'
Global National: April 17
WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump says his blockade of Iranian ports is firmly in place, despite Iran claiming today it fully reopened the key Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels.
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A second vessel was reportedly hit by a projectile and others reversed course as Iran reimposes restrictions on the vital waterway.

The British military says two gunboats from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard opened fire on a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz after Iran said it had reimposed restrictions on the vital waterway.

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The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said an unknown projectile hit the vessel, 25 nautical miles (46 kilometers) northeast of Oman.

Some containers on the vessel were damaged, it said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre said the tanker and crew were reported safe, without identifying the vessel or its destination.

Iran said earlier it was reimposing restrictions on the strait in response to a U.S. blockade on Iranian shipping and ports.

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Iran has prevented vessels from crossing throughout the seven-week-long war, except for ones it authorizes.

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