Carney says Canada ‘faced down threats like this before’ amid U.S. trade war

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12 comments

  1. Try This
    April 19, 2026 at 1:50 pm

    So Carnival Carney ran on the platform that only he knew how to deal with Trump. This is his answer? Blow more than we already are on submarines and other useless US goods to keep Trump happy. Standard Liberal response to anything… Spend more, get deeper in debt.
    Refuse to back oil and gas, wasting our money on his ‘clean energy’. Double our spending on wind and Solar, – Sorry we cannot export solar, it is sunny out everywhere. And exactly where are we going to export electricity??? To the US… – DAFT!
    He promised to get rid of carbon tax. He promised to back pipelines. – Instead he want to give money to the natives to run Churchill port. – with no pipelines or sturdy rail lines.

  2. Gold toilet trump
    April 19, 2026 at 1:49 pm

    Johnson is the stupidest simpleton on here all month. He doesn’t even know that his idol and God trump is the tariff king who says they aren’t taxes. lololol….

  3. Tariff trump
    April 19, 2026 at 1:47 pm

    @ Rick Johnson LOL hey idiot, it’s your hero trump putting on tariffs.

  4. Bengy M.
    April 19, 2026 at 1:46 pm

    Carney is dreaming in technicolor. Because of geography, for Canada to be prosperous we must have a strong relationship with the USA.

  5. Rick Johnson
    April 19, 2026 at 1:42 pm

    In over a year, Carney has not got 1 tariff line item reduces. Tariffs are higher than when Trudeau left. Total nothing burger by Carney. All talk and no action, typical Liberal MO.

  6. Nenshi next time
    April 19, 2026 at 1:38 pm

    Dump American cars. Who cares if they allow some to be built in Oshawa. They are rust buckets up here.
    EV time. $8.50 a charge.
    Let’s hear how much it costs to fill a pick-up this week. Wackos.

  7. Tom Brokaw
    April 19, 2026 at 1:34 pm

    VV keeps talking about his love of licking boots. Why? Why is he even here when there’s his own US news.
    Hasn’t there been a mass shooting there yet today?

  8. Anonymous
    April 19, 2026 at 1:31 pm

    Carney should “watch his mouth”. He is driving wedges between Canada and the USA simply to get votes. Trump won’t be there forever and Canada and its businesses will suffer badly because of the Liberals’ big mouths and “elbows up”.

  9. Needing sanity in Alberta
    April 19, 2026 at 1:31 pm

    The next thing Carney needs to do, is shut down the UCP. End this short sighted notion of “separation“, and end all US current policies the Madame has enacted in Alberta.

  10. Vince Vega
    April 19, 2026 at 1:28 pm

    Didn’t Carney say Canada has the “best” deal under CUSMA? He went from Elbows Up to a bootlicking approach.

  11. Elbozos Up
    April 19, 2026 at 1:21 pm

    Total fail by Carney. He promised a trade deal within 90 days of the election. Been almost a year.

  12. Scott Moe
    April 19, 2026 at 1:12 pm

    Thank you for moving my canola oil for cheap fuel EVs. Perfect timing!

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Politics

Carney says Canada ‘faced down threats like this before’ amid U.S. trade war

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted April 19, 2026 1:06 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney says Canada must adapt as world grows ‘more dangerous and divided’'
Carney says Canada must adapt as world grows ‘more dangerous and divided’
WATCH: Carney outlines plan to strengthen Canada’s economy and reduce reliance on the United States.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney said Sunday that Canada must work to correct “weaknesses” formed from its close ties with the U.S. but also stressed Canadians have “faced down threats like this before.”

“Many of our former strengths based on our close ties to America have become our weaknesses,” he said in a video posted to his official YouTube channel. “Weaknesses that we must correct.”

In outlining a plan for the Liberal government, the prime minister reiterated previous comments that the world is “more dangerous and divided,” but went on to say Canada is working to “build more for ourselves.”

This includes attracting new investment, building partnerships with other countries to create new markets, and “taking back control” of security, borders and the country’s future.

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Carney’s comments come only a few days after he announced Toronto would host a global investor summit in September as Ottawa aims to attract $1 trillion in foreign investment

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Carney noted several Canadian industries, including automotive, steel and lumber, are under threat from U.S. tariffs and pointed to the “Canada Strong” plan as a response.

That plan, he said, includes $1 trillion in investment to create “one Canadian economy out of 13,” and building new trade and energy corridors. Clean energy was also a focus in his comments, with Carney saying he wants to double the size of Canada’s capacity.

“Yes, that’s ambitious,” he said. “But in a crisis, fortune favours the bold.”

He went on to say Canada is spending what its allies expect on issues such as defence, and the country will continue to work to change its economy to be “stronger at home and less reliant at home.”

Carney touted “buying Canadian,” saying Canadians have responded to the “crisis” with the U.S. by spending their money at home and investing in the country.

“The biggest payoffs will take time, so we know that Canadians need a boost today and a bridge to tomorrow,” he said.

Carney concluded by promising Canadians he would provide regular updates in the weeks and months ahead, cautioning he would “never sugarcoat” the issues facing the country.

“The truth is, there’s a lot going on in the world, and not all of it is good, and the stakes could not be higher,” Carney said. “The way we’re going to get through this is together.”

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with files from Global News’ Uday Rana

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