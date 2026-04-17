Canadian singer Céline Dion returns to French roots with new song ‘Dansons’

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Céline Dion has released her first original song in several years, unveiling a new French-language track titled “Dansons.”

The song, written by longtime collaborator Jean-Jacques Goldman, marks a creative reunion between the pair, who previously worked together on Dion’s 1995 album D’eux, the best-selling French-language album of all time, as well as the 2016 track, “Encore un soir.”

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According to a release, “Dansons” reflects themes of resilience and connection, through the fierce defiance in the face of instability and the joy of connection through music.

The song, which was released Friday morning, was conceived in 2020, when “the world stopped,” adding its message still resonates today.

A music video filmed in the “iconic streets of Paris” was also released alongside the track.

The release comes as the French-Canadian singer prepares for a five-week residency at Paris La Défense Arena, with performances scheduled between September and October 2026, her team said.

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Born March 30, 1968, in Charlemagne, Que., Dion grew up in a large musical family as the youngest of 14 children, immersed in French-Canadian culture that shaped her early career and bilingual success.

Dion, one of the best-selling artists of all time, has sold nearly 260 million albums worldwide.