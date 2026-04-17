Air Canada to suspend some flights to New York’s JFK over jet fuel costs

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Air Canada said Friday it will suspend its flights from Toronto and Montreal to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport later this year due to surging jet fuel costs.

The airline said in an email the suspension will begin on June 1, with plans to resume on Oct. 25.

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“As we regularly do, we monitor and review our network to ensure that routes are meeting profitability targets,” an Air Canada spokesperson said.

“As jet fuel prices have doubled since the start of the Iran conflict and some lower profitability routes and flights are no longer economic, we are making schedule adjustments accordingly.”

Customers affected by the suspensions will be contacted with alternate travel plans, the spokesperson said.

The airline will continue to offer service to New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey from six cities, including Toronto and Montreal.

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