SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Try This
    April 17, 2026 at 9:47 am

    As predicted, the opening of the strait was being held up by Israel not obeying the ceasefire negotiated between US and Iran. Trump gets Israel to quit attacking Lebanon, then the strait opens.
    Now we need to get Trump to lift his blockade so the maritime traffic can flow again.
    Seeing as Trump blockaded the strait because he wanted to show that he was stronger than Iran, it should be open RSN. – of course with TACO one never knows. He might just be bowing under pressure.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Iran declares Strait of Hormuz open for duration of ceasefire, oil prices plunge

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 17, 2026 9:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump says Iran peace talks could resume in next 2 days'
Trump says Iran peace talks could resume in next 2 days
WATCH ABOVE: Trump says Iran peace talks could resume in next 2 days
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Iran’s foreign minister said on Friday that passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon.

The passage of vessels through the strait will be on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran, Abbas Araqchi added in a post on X.
Oil prices plunged by about nine per cent on Friday, extending previous losses, after Iran’s announcement.

The price for Brent crude – the international benchmark for oil – dropped by $8.46, or 8.5 per cent, to $90.93 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $8.87, or 9.4 per cent, to $85.82 a barrel.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices