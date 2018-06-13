Saskatoon police investigating city’s fourth homicide of 2018

Saskatoon police are investigating the city’s fourth homicide of 2018.

Police were called to a home in the 500-block of Avenue J South early in the morning on June 3 for a report of an injured man.

A 15-year-old teen was located, but died at the scene from his injuries.

READ MORE: Police find man who died from unspecified injury at Saskatoon home

His name is not being released at the request of his family.

An autopsy was conducted the following day and after ongoing investigation, police now call his death a homicide.

No other details, including a cause of death, have been released as the major crime section and the coroner’s office continue to investigate.

Investigators have said they do not believe it was a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.