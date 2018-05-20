Body found floating in South Saskatchewan River recovered

Saskatoon police say a body was found in the South Saskatchewan River on Sunday.

Emergency services received a report shortly before noon from a pedestrian that they had viewed a body floating down the river just northeast of the Broadway Bridge.

READ MORE: Body found in South Saskatchewan River near Broadway Bridge

Two water rescue boats from the Saskatoon Fire Department were launched and headed downstream, where the body was removed at the east riverbank by the University Bridge.

The body was transported on one of the watercraft back to the Broadway Bridge boat launch.

Here's the scene around the boat launch. The north side walkway on the Broadway bridge has been closed off for the time being. #yxe pic.twitter.com/KFzrHcElUj — Rebekah Lesko (@RLeskoGlobal) May 20, 2018

Members of the major crime unit, forensic identification, missing person task force and the coroner’s office are assisting with the investigation.