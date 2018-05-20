Canada
Body found floating in South Saskatchewan River recovered

Police say a body was found floating in the river on Sunday in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police say a body was found in the South Saskatchewan River on Sunday.

Emergency services received a report shortly before noon from a pedestrian that they had viewed a body floating down the river just northeast of the Broadway Bridge.

Two water rescue boats from the Saskatoon Fire Department were launched and headed downstream, where the body was removed at the east riverbank by the University Bridge.

The body was transported on one of the watercraft back to the Broadway Bridge boat launch.

Members of the major crime unit, forensic identification, missing person task force and the coroner’s office are assisting with the investigation.

