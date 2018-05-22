Body of missing man recovered from South Saskatchewan River

The body of a missing man has been pulled from the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon.

A pedestrian noticed the body floating down the river northeast of the Broadway Bridge on May 20.

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department water rescue crew recovered the body near University Bridge.

Saskatoon police confirmed Tuesday it was the body of Brent Cook, 27, who was reported missing on April 23 from the 500-block of Avenue X South.

There was concern for his well-being as he may have been in a vulnerable state.

Police said foul play has been ruled out and the death is not considered suspicious.