Canada
May 22, 2018 2:10 pm
Updated: May 22, 2018 2:13 pm

Body of missing man recovered from South Saskatchewan River

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police said a body recovered from the South Saskatchewan River is that of a missing man

Devin Sauer / Global News
A A

The body of a missing man has been pulled from the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon.

A pedestrian noticed the body floating down the river northeast of the Broadway Bridge on May 20.

READ MORE: Body found floating in South Saskatchewan River recovered

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department water rescue crew recovered the body near University Bridge.

Saskatoon police confirmed Tuesday it was the body of Brent Cook, 27, who was reported missing on April 23 from the 500-block of Avenue X South.

There was concern for his well-being as he may have been in a vulnerable state.

READ MORE: Body found in South Saskatchewan River near Broadway Bridge

Police said foul play has been ruled out and the death is not considered suspicious.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brent Cook
Broadway Bridge
Broadway Bridge Saskatoon
Missing Man
missing person
Saskatoon Fire Department
Saskatoon Fire Department Water Rescue
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
South Saskatchewan River
South Saskatchewan River Saskatoon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News