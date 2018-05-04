Body found in South Saskatchewan River near Broadway Bridge

Authorities are trying to determine the identity of a man whose body was found in the South Saskatchewan River.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was carrying out a training exercise Thursday on the river when they located the body near Broadway Bridge just after 6 p.m.

Police were called in and are investigating along with the coroner’s office.

There have been two separate reports in the last two weeks of people going into the river.

Witnesses reported a person fell off the Broadway Bridge and into the river on April 19.

Four days later a man was reported to be in distress in the middle of the river near Gabriel Dumont Park.

No bodies were recovered in either case after extensive searches by the fire department’s river rescue team.