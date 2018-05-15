Search continues on North Saskatchewan River for missing 4-year-old boy

The search for a missing boy continues in Prince Albert, Sask.

Four boats carrying emergency rescue search teams are on the North Saskatchewan River searching for Sweetgrass Kennedy.

Kennedy, 4, was reported missing on May 10. He was last seen wearing a light-blue Star Wars hoodie and orange Halloween pyjama pants.

Prince Albert police said the boats are deployed at four strategic points on the river.

Saskatchewan First Nation Emergency Management, Prince Albert Grand Council, Prince Albert Fire Department and RCMP are assisting police with the search.

Hundreds of volunteers helped look for Kennedy when he was first reported missing until the search turned to the river.

Over the weekend aircraft flew along the river to where it empties into Tobin Lake, about 100 kilometres away.

Police haven’t said what led them to focus on the river, saying only in a news release on Friday that it was prompted by “numerous witness interviews” as well as “evidence located.”

Authorities said the river bank is dangerous and have asked the public to stay away while they continue to search for Kennedy.

-With files from The Canadian Press