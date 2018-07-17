Missing boy’s body discovered along North Saskatchewan River

A search for a missing boy, Sweetgrass Kennedy, ends tragically in Saskatchewan.

Melfort RCMP received a report of human remains discovered along the North Saskatchewan riverbank at roughly 5:05 p.m. CT on July 14.

Evidence collected at the scene near James Smith Cree Nation was sent to Saskatoon for examination.

The office of the chief coroner has since confirmed the identity of the remains as Kennedy.

Sweetgrass, 4, was reported missing after last being seen in Prince Albert on May 10. Prince Albert police said eyewitness accounts placed the child playing near the river.

Over the past two months an exhaustive search for the boy was conducted by the local community and professional resources.