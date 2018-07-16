RCMP consider disappearance of missing Saskatchewan man suspicious

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Gravelbourg RCMP have deemed the disappearance of 48-year-old Claude Landry suspicious, and are concerned with his well-being.

The Kincaid, Sask. man was last seen on July 12, 2018, in Gravelbourg wearing a blue and red polo shirt, white shorts, a white baseball cap and Sugi running shoes.

Landry also has several tattoos; a heart on his chest, “freedom” on his back, “Payton” on his hand, a Tasmanian devil cartoon on his left calf and barbed wire on his upper right arm.

Anyone with information that could help locate Landry is asked to call either the Gravelbourg RCMP at 306-648-4350 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.