Murder charge laid in disappearance of Saskatchewan man

RCMP have charged a man with murder in the disappearance of another man in southern Saskatchewan.

Robert Arams, 74, is charged with first-degree murder after Claude Landry, 48, was reported missing to Gravelbourg RCMP on July 13.

Landry, who was from Kincaid, was last seen in Gravelbourg the previous day.

READ MORE: Prince Albert police treating body found in yard as homicide

Police called his disappearance suspicious.

Arams, who is from Gravelbourg, was arrested over the weekend. He is also charged with offering an indignity to a body.

He will appear Monday morning in Regina provincial court.

Police have released no other details as they continue to investigate.