Coroner concludes eight month pregnant woman was murdered
An autopsy has concluded 37 year old Crystal Louise McFadyen, who was eight months pregnant, is the victim of a homicide. She may be known to friends and family as Crystal Louis.
A house fire early Friday (July 6) morning switched from a fire investigation to a suspicious death investigation when a body was found inside a home in the 200 block of Avenue F N.
39 year old Jonathan Alexander Rosenthal has been charged with arson in connection with the fire. He made his first court appearance Monday.
The Saskatoon Police Service is looking for more information about McFadyen’s whereabouts prior to July 6. Her family had not heard from her since July 3. She was reported missing July 5.
