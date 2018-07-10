Coroner concludes eight month pregnant woman was murdered

An autopsy has concluded 37 year old Crystal Louise McFadyen, who was eight months pregnant, is the victim of a homicide. She may be known to friends and family as Crystal Louis.

A house fire early Friday (July 6) morning switched from a fire investigation to a suspicious death investigation when a body was found inside a home in the 200 block of Avenue F N.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police treating body found in house fire as suspicious death

39 year old Jonathan Alexander Rosenthal has been charged with arson in connection with the fire. He made his first court appearance Monday.

The Saskatoon Police Service is looking for more information about McFadyen’s whereabouts prior to July 6. Her family had not heard from her since July 3. She was reported missing July 5.

READ MORE: Arson charge laid in Saskatoon house fire