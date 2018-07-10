Crime
July 10, 2018 7:58 am

Arson charge laid in Saskatoon house fire

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Saskatoon police have launched a suspicious death investigation after a body was found in a house fire. Wendy Winiewski reports.

A A

A man has been charged with arson and Saskatoon police continue to investigate a suspicious death after a body was found in burned home.

Police said on Monday a 39-year-old man has been charged with arson and made his first court appearance.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police treating body found in house fire as suspicious death

The body of an adult was found by firefighters during a search of the home at 229 Ave. F North in the early morning hours of July 6.

An autopsy, which police said is still underway, was started on Monday.

No other details about the victim have been released.

Police said an update will be provided as more information becomes available.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the death or the fire to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arson
Deadly Saskatoon Fire
Deadly Saskatoon House Fire
Fire
House Fire
Saskatoon Fire
Saskatoon House Fire
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Suspicious Death
Suspicious Death

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News