Arson charge laid in Saskatoon house fire

A man has been charged with arson and Saskatoon police continue to investigate a suspicious death after a body was found in burned home.

Police said on Monday a 39-year-old man has been charged with arson and made his first court appearance.

The body of an adult was found by firefighters during a search of the home at 229 Ave. F North in the early morning hours of July 6.

An autopsy, which police said is still underway, was started on Monday.

No other details about the victim have been released.

Police said an update will be provided as more information becomes available.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the death or the fire to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.