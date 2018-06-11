Neighbour alerts sleeping man to mobile home fire in Saskatoon

Saskatoon Fire Department officials said a man was alerted to a fire in his mobile home by someone pounding on a door.

The fire, which was caused by unattended cooking, happened Sunday evening on Grant Street.

Firefighters that were dispatched were told someone was inside the home.

They arrived to find a man had made it out after being woken up by a neighbour banging on the door.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire and then search the home to make sure no one else was inside.

No injuries were reported and damage is estimated at $80,000.

The fire department is reminding people to ensure they having working smoke detectors in their homes and they can save lifes.