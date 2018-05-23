Dog rescued from Saskatoon house fire
Firefighters had to resuscitate a dog rescued from a house fire in Saskatoon.
The fire at 1301 Ave. D North was called in to the Saskatoon Fire Department at around 8:45 p.m. CT Tuesday.
Crews arrived at the home to find smoke coming out of windows.
They were able to quickly put out the fire and then searched the one-storey home.
No one was found but a dog was found unresponsive.
The dog was brought outside and administered oxygen through a specially designed animal mask.
Firefighters were able to resuscitate the dog, who was then taken to the WCVM Veterinary Medical Centre for further care.
No other injuries were reported.
Damage is estimated at $60,000 and the cause remains under investigation.
