Thousands of pigs killed in Saskatchewan farm fire
A A
Thousands of pigs were killed in a fire on June 1 near Rosetown, Sask.
The Rosetown Fire Department arrived at the farm owned by Quebec-based Olymel to find it engulfed in flame.
READ MORE: Saskatoon firefighters deal with 2 separate apartment fires
Firefighters said they were initially turned away by a company employee when they arrived.
A company spokesperson said they don’t know why that happened.
Roughly 12,000 pigs died in the fire.
READ MORE: Dog rescued from Saskatoon house fire
The company estimates damage to be in the millions of dollars.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.