Canada
June 6, 2018 10:00 am

Thousands of pigs killed in Saskatchewan farm fire

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

The Rosetown Fire Department arrived at the farm owned by Quebec-based Olymel to find it engulfed in flame.

Darrell Morrison / CKOM - Supplied
Thousands of pigs were killed in a fire on June 1 near Rosetown, Sask.

Firefighters said they were initially turned away by a company employee when they arrived.

A company spokesperson said they don’t know why that happened.

Roughly 12,000 pigs died in the fire.

The company estimates damage to be in the millions of dollars.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

