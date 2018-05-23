Saskatoon firefighters deal with 2 separate apartment fires

Saskatoon firefighters were busy Tuesday evening dealing with two separate apartment fires.

The first call came in just before 6 p.m. of a balcony fire at 423 4th Ave. North.

Crews arrived to find a small fire on an upper balcony of the three-storey apartment building.

A ladder was raised and the fire was put out. Firefighters then opened the exterior wall to put out the remaining fire.

An investigator determined it was caused by the careless disposal of smoking material.

Damage is estimated at $10,000.

The second call to the Saskatoon Fire Department came just over an hour later for a possible electrical fire at 208 Saskatchewan Cres. East.

A small fire involving an electrical panel was found in an apartment suite which firefighters quickly put out.

The cause was found to be water leaking onto the electrical panel.

Damage is estimated at $5,000.