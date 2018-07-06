One dead in Saskatoon house fire

One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Saskatoon.

The fire at the home at 229 Ave. F North was called in to the Saskatoon Fire Department just after 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the rear of the home. Additional crews were called in and the fire was brought under control in 12 minutes.

The body of an adult was found when the home was searched. No other details have been released about the victim.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.