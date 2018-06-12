House fire deliberately set: Saskatoon Fire Department

Saskatoon Fire Department investigators believe a house fire early Tuesday morning in the Westmount neighbourhood was deliberately set.

Firefighters were called to the home at 1407 23rd St. West at 12:45 a.m. for a structure fire.

They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the side and rear of the house.

The home was searched to ensure no one was inside.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly and it was brought under control within 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported and damage is estimated at $150,000.