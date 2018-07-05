Canada
July 5, 2018 11:02 am

Cause determined for one of two fires at Saskatoon hotel construction site

By Videographer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Saskatoon firefighters combat a massive fire on April 18, 2018, after two explosions reportedly happened on the top floor of the construction site.

A A

The cause of one of two fires at a hotel construction site this spring has been determined by Saskatoon Fire Department investigators.

On April 18, fire crews were called to the construction site on Lorne Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. CT. Massive flames, billowing smoke and even multiple explosions could be seen from the upper floors of the site. It took firefighters three hours to bring it under control.

READ MORE: Major structure fire at Saskatoon hotel construction site

Officials say the cause of the fire remains undetermined due to lack of evidence of a heat source.

Firefighters were called back to the site less than a month later.

It is the second fire in just under a month at the construction site of the new Sandman Hotel in Saskatoon.

Angie Mellen / Global News

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. reporting flames and embers on the northwest corner of the sixth floor. Crews stayed on scene for over 17 hours, and damage was estimated at $2,000.

An investigation determined the fire was caused by grinding sparks which set fire to combustible construction materials on the site.

READ MORE: 2nd fire at Saskatoon hotel construction site

Construction has resumed at the site. The project is unique to Saskatoon as it’s one of the first six-storey, wood framed buildings in the city.

The site is set to be a new Sandman Hotel.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Circle Drive South
Construction site fire
Fire
Hotel
Hotel Fire
Lorne Avenue
Lorne Avenue Fire
Sandman Hotel Fire
Saskatoon Fire
Saskatoon Fire Department
Saskatoon hotel Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News