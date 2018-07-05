Cause determined for one of two fires at Saskatoon hotel construction site

The cause of one of two fires at a hotel construction site this spring has been determined by Saskatoon Fire Department investigators.

On April 18, fire crews were called to the construction site on Lorne Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. CT. Massive flames, billowing smoke and even multiple explosions could be seen from the upper floors of the site. It took firefighters three hours to bring it under control.

READ MORE: Major structure fire at Saskatoon hotel construction site

Officials say the cause of the fire remains undetermined due to lack of evidence of a heat source.

Firefighters were called back to the site less than a month later.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. reporting flames and embers on the northwest corner of the sixth floor. Crews stayed on scene for over 17 hours, and damage was estimated at $2,000.

An investigation determined the fire was caused by grinding sparks which set fire to combustible construction materials on the site.

READ MORE: 2nd fire at Saskatoon hotel construction site

Construction has resumed at the site. The project is unique to Saskatoon as it’s one of the first six-storey, wood framed buildings in the city.

The site is set to be a new Sandman Hotel.