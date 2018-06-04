Saskatoon purse robbery suspect in police custody

A woman wanted for a string of purse robberies near a Saskatoon hospital is in police custody.

Investigators said they received a tip late Sunday evening from the public stating they recognized Brittney Ben from a photo posted on the Saskatoon Police Service website.

READ MORE: St. Paul’s Hospital to ramp up security measures after purse robberies

Officers took Ben, 27, into custody without incident.

She was wanted in connection to at least eight robberies, many which took place in the area of St. Paul’s Hospital.

Ben will appear Monday morning in Saskatoon provincial court on a number of charges including robbery and attempted robbery.