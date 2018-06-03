Crime
2nd-degree murder charge laid in suspicious death near Cochin, Sask.

A second-degree murder charge has been laid in the suspicious death of Gordon Ernest Tucker near Cochin, Sask.

North Battleford RCMP have laid charges in the suspicious death of a 59-year-old man who was found earlier this week.

Police received information on Thursday morning that led them to a rural property southeast of Cochin, Sask., where Gordon Ernest Tucker was found dead.

READ MORE: Suspicious death on rural property near Cochin, Sask.

Joshua Roy Tucker, 27, is now facing charges of second-degree murder, and breach of probation.

The accused, from the Cochin area, is expected to appear in North Battleford provincial court at 9:30 a.m. CT on Monday.

The Major Crimes Unit North and the Saskatchewan coroner’s office assisted with the sudden death investigation.

Cochin is roughly 160 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

