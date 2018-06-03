2nd-degree murder charge laid in suspicious death near Cochin, Sask.
North Battleford RCMP have laid charges in the suspicious death of a 59-year-old man who was found earlier this week.
Police received information on Thursday morning that led them to a rural property southeast of Cochin, Sask., where Gordon Ernest Tucker was found dead.
READ MORE: Suspicious death on rural property near Cochin, Sask.
Joshua Roy Tucker, 27, is now facing charges of second-degree murder, and breach of probation.
The accused, from the Cochin area, is expected to appear in North Battleford provincial court at 9:30 a.m. CT on Monday.
The Major Crimes Unit North and the Saskatchewan coroner’s office assisted with the sudden death investigation.
Cochin is roughly 160 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.