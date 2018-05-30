Yorkton RCMP lay weapon charges against man found with BB gun
Yorkton Municipal RCMP say a 25-year-old man found with a BB gun last week is facing weapon charges.
A member of the public first reported an unknown man brandishing a handgun in the 100-block of Broadway Street East at around 2:30 a.m. CT on May 20, however, officers didn’t find anyone.
RCMP were called back to the same area on May 25 after receiving a report the man had returned.
Police located a man armed with a BB gun, who was arrested without incident.
He has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a weapon contrary to order, carrying a concealed weapon, and mischief.
The Yorkton man was remanded until another provincial court appearance on Wednesday.
Yorkton is roughly 305 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.
