Yorkton RCMP lay weapon charges against man found with BB gun

Yorkton Municipal RCMP say a 25-year-old man found with a BB gun last week is facing weapon charges.

A member of the public first reported an unknown man brandishing a handgun in the 100-block of Broadway Street East at around 2:30 a.m. CT on May 20, however, officers didn’t find anyone.

RCMP were called back to the same area on May 25 after receiving a report the man had returned.

Police located a man armed with a BB gun, who was arrested without incident.

He has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a weapon contrary to order, carrying a concealed weapon, and mischief.

The Yorkton man was remanded until another provincial court appearance on Wednesday.

Yorkton is roughly 305 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.