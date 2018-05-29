Yorkton RCMP seek wanted man
Yorkton Municipal RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Braeden Harley Rose, 24, who is from Churchbridge, Sask.
He is wanted for charges that include assault, mischief, causing a disturbance, theft, resisting an officer and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police said Rose sometimes uses the last name Kitler.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Yorkton Municipal RCMP at 306-786-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.
Yorkton is roughly 305 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.
