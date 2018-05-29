Crime
May 29, 2018 9:00 pm
Updated: May 29, 2018 9:07 pm

Yorkton RCMP seek wanted man

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Yorkton Municipal RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating Braeden Harley Rose, 24, who is wanted on multiple charges.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
A A

Yorkton Municipal RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Braeden Harley Rose, 24, who is from Churchbridge, Sask.

READ MORE: Wanted man sought by 3 Saskatchewan RCMP detachments

He is wanted for charges that include assault, mischief, causing a disturbance, theft, resisting an officer and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said Rose sometimes uses the last name Kitler.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Yorkton Municipal RCMP at 306-786-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

Yorkton is roughly 305 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrest Warrant
Assault
Braeden Harley Rose
Churchbridge
Mischief
Theft
Wanted
Wanted Man
Yorkton
Yorkton Municipal RCMP
Yorkton Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News