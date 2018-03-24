Good Samaritan helped in arrest of man found to have meth, stolen items
Saskatoon police say a Good Samaritan helped in the arrest of a 52-year-old man in possession of stolen items and meth on Friday.
A motorist waved down a patrol officer near Attridge Drive at Kenderdine Road shortly before 8 p.m. CT. He said security personnel from a nearby business were chasing another man and was able to point him out to the officer.
READ MORE: Laced drugs prevalent in Saskatoon
Police confronted the man in question and found him to be in possession of stolen goods from several businesses in the area. He was then arrested.
The 52-year-old man is facing charges of possession of stolen property, theft, and possession of meth. He also had five unrelated warrants for his arrest.
READ MORE: Drug trafficking charges for driver of stolen vehicle in Saskatoon
He was expected to be brought before a judge on Saturday morning.
No injuries were reported.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.