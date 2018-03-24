Crime
March 24, 2018 3:08 pm
Updated: March 24, 2018 3:15 pm

Good Samaritan helped in arrest of man found to have meth, stolen items

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A 52-year-old man is facing charges of possession of stolen property, theft, and possession of meth.

Bettmann / Getty Images
A A

Saskatoon police say a Good Samaritan helped in the arrest of a 52-year-old man in possession of stolen items and meth on Friday.

A motorist waved down a patrol officer near Attridge Drive at Kenderdine Road shortly before 8 p.m. CT. He said security personnel from a nearby business were chasing another man and was able to point him out to the officer.

READ MORE: Laced drugs prevalent in Saskatoon

Police confronted the man in question and found him to be in possession of stolen goods from several businesses in the area. He was then arrested.

The 52-year-old man is facing charges of possession of stolen property, theft, and possession of meth. He also had five unrelated warrants for his arrest.

READ MORE: Drug trafficking charges for driver of stolen vehicle in Saskatoon

He was expected to be brought before a judge on Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
arrest warrants
Attridge Drive
Good Samaritan
Kenderdine Road
Meth
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
stolen items
Stolen Property
Wanted Man

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News