Woman charged after allegedly kicking dog, punching Good Samaritan in Oakville

OAKVILLE, Ont. – Police say a woman is facing charges after allegedly kicking a dog and punching a Good Samaritan in Oakville, Ont., on Monday evening.
Halton regional police say a number of bystanders saw a woman “forcefully” kicking a dog in the chest and stomach.
The dog was reportedly on a leash, and not acting aggressively.
Police say a number of citizens intervened and the woman allegedly punched one of the Good Samaritans in the face.
They say the 50-year-old woman was charged with assault and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
Police say the dog was transferred into the care of a relative.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.