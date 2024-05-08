Man who killed Banff taxi driver in 1990 granted day parole

Send this page to someone via email

A man who stabbed and killed a young taxi driver in Banff, Alta., more than 30 years ago has been granted day parole.

In a decision dated April 4, 2024, the Parole Board of Canada granted Ryan Jason Love day parole for a period of six months.

“You present a low to moderate risk for violent reoffending and your release plan has sufficient structure to manage this risk in the community,” the decision read.

“Consequently, the board concludes you will not present an undue risk to society on a day parole, and your release will facilitate your reintegration as a law-abiding citizen.”

In 1990, Love was 18 years old when, armed with knife, he attempted to rob taxi driver Lucie Turmel. Love, now 52, stabbed 23-year-old Turmel repeatedly and left her to die on the street.

Love was at large for about two-and-a-half years before he was arrested. In 1994, he received a life sentence for second-degree murder and parole eligibility at the time was set for 20 years.

Love was initially granted day parole in September 2011 and eventually transitioned to full parole. While out on full parole in 2020, Love was involved in an argument with an intimate partner and used a baseball bat to smash several of the woman’s car windows. At the time, his full parole was suspended.

Love was then returned to community in March 2021 and remained there until June 2022 when he was caught in the company of an inebriated woman. The parole board decision stated he lied to police and his parole supervisor about the circumstances and his release was revoked in August 2022. He has remained in custody ever since.

The parole board decision noted Love has been “managed at a minimum-security facility without significant issues” since August 2022.

The decision also stated Love has completed counselling and several recommended programs while incarcerated, including those addressing substance abuse and violence.

The board stated that while the 1990 murder involved “a gratuitous level of violence,” Love has a very limited criminal history and remained in the community for two and a half years and managed in the community on conditional release for periods of time between 2011 and 2022.

“It is the board’s opinion you will not by reoffending, present an undue risk to society if released on day parole, and your release will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen,” the parole board’s decision read.

Love’s parole comes with a number of conditions including not to consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed medication and other over the counter drugs.

He must not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol. Love is not allowed to communicate with anyone involved in criminal activity, and he must participate in counselling.

Love cannot have any direct or indirect contact with the victim’s family.

The board said full parole was denied because it does not offer the same level of structure and supervision as day parole, and it is not the most reasonable next step in Love’s reintegration to society.