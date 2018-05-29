Axe slices through truck’s windshield on Highway 16, injuring driver

Canada
A driver on Highway 16 near Plunkett, Sask., was injured after an axe came through his windshield.

Police are trying to determine how an axe went through the windshield of a truck, injuring the driver.

Humboldt RCMP said a man was driving westbound on Highway 16 near Plunkett, Sask., early in the evening of May 16 when his truck was hit by an axe.

The axe came through the windshield and caused extensive damage to the truck.

The driver received minor injuries and was treated at the scene, then taken to Saskatoon for further medical treatment.

Police said extensive patrols of the area failed to turn up leads as to where the axe may have come from.

They are asking anyone who might have information to contact Humboldt RCMP at 306-682-2535 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

