Crime
May 28, 2018 1:37 pm

Impaired driving charges after truck parked in middle of Prince Albert street

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A man found passed out behind the wheel of a running truck parked in the middle of a Prince Albert, Sask., street has been charged with impaired driving.

File / Global News
A A

Prince Albert police have laid impaired driving charges after a man was found passed out in a running truck parked in the middle of a street.

Officers were called to a Report Impaired Drivers (RID) complaint in the 100-block of 21st Street West of the northern Saskatchewan city at around 6:55 a.m. CT on May 25.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Saskatchewan sees significant decline in impaired driving deaths

When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old man still behind the wheel of the truck along with evidence of alcohol consumption in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and taken to the police station where he failed subsequent breathalyzer tests.

READ MORE: Impaired driving charge pending after vehicle driven ‘erratically’ in park: police

He is charged with impaired care and control of a motor vehicle and exceeding .08.

The Prince Albert man has been released from custody and is scheduled to make a provincial court appearance on June 25.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
21st Street West
Impaired Driving
Middle of Street
Middle of the Street
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert Saskatchewan
Report Impaired Drivers

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News