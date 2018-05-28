Impaired driving charges after truck parked in middle of Prince Albert street

Prince Albert police have laid impaired driving charges after a man was found passed out in a running truck parked in the middle of a street.

Officers were called to a Report Impaired Drivers (RID) complaint in the 100-block of 21st Street West of the northern Saskatchewan city at around 6:55 a.m. CT on May 25.

When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old man still behind the wheel of the truck along with evidence of alcohol consumption in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and taken to the police station where he failed subsequent breathalyzer tests.

He is charged with impaired care and control of a motor vehicle and exceeding .08.

The Prince Albert man has been released from custody and is scheduled to make a provincial court appearance on June 25.