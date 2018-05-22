Canada
May 22, 2018
Updated: May 22, 2018

Impaired driving charge being laid after car collides with tree in Saskatoon

A 29-year-old man is facing a charge of impaired driving after a car collided with a tree in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police say a man will be charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision with a tree on the May long weekend.

Officers were called to the crash at the intersection of Avenue P South and Schuyler Street at around 3:10 a.m. CT on Monday.

Upon arrival, police found a black Hyundai Sonata that had collided with a tree.

The 29-year-old driver and an occupant were inside of the vehicle.

Police said they removed one man from the vehicle to ensure his safety, prior to the arrival of Medavie Health Services West paramedics. The patient was then taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, from Saskatoon, is also facing a charge of driving while disqualified.

