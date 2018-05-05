Impaired driving charge pending after vehicle driven ‘erratically’ in park: police
Saskatoon police say a 37-year-old man will be charged with impaired driving after a vehicle was driven “erratically” in Diefenbaker Park on Friday.
A complaint of a hit-and-run was initially received by police at around 5:15 p.m. CT.
Officers, along with the Air Support Unit, responded to the park where numerous activities were occurring at the time.
Police said the vehicle struck a number of fixed objects, including another vehicle and a large garbage bin.
The vehicle then got hung up on a wooden post and the driver was arrested.
No injuries were reported.
