Impaired driving charge pending after vehicle driven ‘erratically’ in park: police

Saskatoon police say a 37-year-old man will be charged with impaired driving after a vehicle was driven “erratically” in Diefenbaker Park on Friday.

A complaint of a hit-and-run was initially received by police at around 5:15 p.m. CT.

Officers, along with the Air Support Unit, responded to the park where numerous activities were occurring at the time.

When your a victim of a hit and run and you watch the suspect drive away with no help in sight that’s where @SPSAir1 comes in. We watched a suspect fleeing the scene and then crash. He was arrested for hit and run and impaired driving. pic.twitter.com/NmzRMH5nHI — SPS Air Support Unit (@SPSAir1) May 5, 2018

Police said the vehicle struck a number of fixed objects, including another vehicle and a large garbage bin.

The vehicle then got hung up on a wooden post and the driver was arrested.

No injuries were reported.