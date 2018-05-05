Canada
May 5, 2018 2:15 pm
Updated: May 5, 2018 2:44 pm

Impaired driving charge pending after vehicle driven ‘erratically’ in park: police

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police say a man will be charged with impaired driving after a vehicle was driving “erratically” in a Saskatoon park.

Saskatoon police say a 37-year-old man will be charged with impaired driving after a vehicle was driven “erratically” in Diefenbaker Park on Friday.

A complaint of a hit-and-run was initially received by police at around 5:15 p.m. CT.

Officers, along with the Air Support Unit, responded to the park where numerous activities were occurring at the time.

Police said the vehicle struck a number of fixed objects, including another vehicle and a large garbage bin.

The vehicle then got hung up on a wooden post and the driver was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

