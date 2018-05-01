Man arrested for driving stolen ATV impaired in the streets of Big River, Sask.

A man has been arrested by the Big River RCMP after he was found driving a stolen ATV in the streets of Big River, Sask. The man was also impaired.

On April 30, at approximately 2:40 p.m., a Big River RCMP member, who was on patrol, saw an ATV being driven on the streets of Big River.

Police began investigating, and soon after, spotted the same ATV just south of Big River near Highway 55. It was stopped for further investigation, and as a result, the driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Further investigation led to the discovery that the ATV had previously been reported as stolen. The ATV was then seized and towed by police.

Police have not released the name of the man arrested, however, can confirm he is 24-years-old and from Big River, Sask.

The 24-year-old was arrested and faces multiple charges including operation of a motor vehicle while exceeding .08, possession of property obtained by a crime and driving while disqualified.

He will make his court appearance on these charges in Shellbrook, Sask. on June 12.