May 29, 2018 1:32 pm

Man arrested after caught riding stolen bike on Saskatoon sidewalk

Members of the Saskatoon police bike unit arrest man riding a stolen bike on the sidewalk.

A man who was being ticketed for riding a bike on a sidewalk ended up being arrested for having a stolen bicycle.

Members of the Saskatoon police bike unit were in the area of Avenue G South and 20th Street West early Monday afternoon when the saw a man riding on the sidewalk.

They stopped him and told him he would be getting a ticket for biking on a sidewalk.

Officers then discovered the bike he was riding had been reported stolen.

He was arrested and taken to police detention where officers found a large hunting knife in his possession.

The 21-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and breach of probation.

