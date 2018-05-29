Man arrested after caught riding stolen bike on Saskatoon sidewalk

A man who was being ticketed for riding a bike on a sidewalk ended up being arrested for having a stolen bicycle.
Members of the Saskatoon police bike unit were in the area of Avenue G South and 20th Street West early Monday afternoon when the saw a man riding on the sidewalk.
They stopped him and told him he would be getting a ticket for biking on a sidewalk.
Officers then discovered the bike he was riding had been reported stolen.
He was arrested and taken to police detention where officers found a large hunting knife in his possession.
The 21-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and breach of probation.
