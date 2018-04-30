Over 1.6K bicycles in Saskatoon police’s #GetMyBikeBack registry

Saskatoon police are asking people to join the #GetMyBikeBack registry to help solve bicycle thefts in the city.

The registry started last year as a way for people to record information about their bike, which officers can then use in the event of them being stolen.

Over 1,600 bikes have been registered to date.

As part of an extension to raise awareness about the program, police will soon be posting photos on their website, social media accounts and mobile app of select stolen bicycles, which will be updated twice a month. For bikes to appear on the list, they must be accompanied by a good quality photo.

The police bike unit will continue to work with Saskatoon businesses and insurance agencies to promote #GetMyBikeBack.

More information about the bike registry can be found online or by visiting community partners involved in the program: