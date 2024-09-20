Menu

Canada

Macron and Trudeau will meet in Canada next week. What’s on the agenda?

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2024 8:42 am
1 min read
Emmanuel Macron View image in full screen
President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a session of the Constitutional Council to mark the re opening of the Council of State, in Paris, France on September 11, 2024. Photo by Stephane Lemouton/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM
French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Canada next week after a planned trip in July was cancelled amid political turmoil in France.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in a statement today that Macron will be in Canada Wednesday and Thursday after the leaders attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

Trudeau will welcome Macron in Ottawa on Wednesday, where they are expected to discuss collaboration on geopolitical issues including their ongoing support for Ukraine.

They are also expected to discuss ways to strengthen the response to emerging threats, such as disinformation.

In Montreal, Trudeau intends to show off the city’s artificial intelligence sector, while both countries reaffirm their commitment to work with counterparts on responsible use of AI.

The leaders will also discuss promoting the French language ahead of the Francophonie summit being held in France next month.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

