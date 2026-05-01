Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec says it will table domestic violence prevention law modelled after Clare’s law

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2026 7:00 pm
2 min read
Quebec plans to introduce legislation allowing people to find out if a partner has a history of domestic violence, based on Clare’s Law. View image in full screen
Quebec plans to introduce legislation allowing people to find out if a partner has a history of domestic violence, based on Clare’s Law. Jacques Boissinot/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Quebec government says it will table legislation in the coming days that would allow people in relationships to find out if their partner has a history of domestic violence.

The law would be based on Clare’s Law, which already exists in the United Kingdom and several Canadian provinces.

The law originated in the U.K. and is named after Clare Wood, a woman who was murdered in 2009 by a partner she didn’t know had a violent criminal history.

There has been a push in Quebec to adopt a similar law since the murder last year of Gabie Renaud, allegedly by a partner with a long domestic violence history.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Domestic Security Minister Ian Lafrenière said that the bill’s text is being finalized, and that the government hopes to adopt it in the upcoming session of the Quebec legislature with the support of the opposition parties.

Story continues below advertisement

An open letter in favour of the law signed by some 600 people last month said there had already been eight femicides in Quebec this year as of April 10.

Several provinces have adopted similar legislation, including Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador.

According to the RCMP’s website, the law generally takes the form of a statute “authorizing a police service to disclose certain risk-related information to a current or former intimate partner where such information could assist the current or former partner in making informed decisions about their safety and the relationship.”

Premier Christine Fréchette committed to introducing similar legislation during her campaign for the leadership of the Coalition Avenir Québec party. She also promised to give additional resources to shelters and organizations that help women who are victims of domestic violence.

The legislature begins sitting on Tuesday for up to five weeks before it adjourns for the summer. There is a provincial election scheduled for October.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices