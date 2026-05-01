Another Quebec-based furniture company to shut down operations due to U.S. tariffs

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Another Quebec-based furniture company says it is ceasing manufacturing operations effective immediately as its lenders move to appoint a court-supervised receiver to wind down the business.

The company said the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec is expected to seek a court order on May 4 to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as receiver under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.

eSolutions, which includes Bush Business Furniture, Bush Furniture and Bestar, said the proposed receiver would oversee an orderly wind-down and sale of assets through a court-supervised process.

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The company said the shutdown will result in job losses, with some positions ending immediately and others phased out over the coming weeks.

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It said all employees will be paid wages owed up to their termination date and will receive further details on final pay and benefits.

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eSolutions said it had explored restructuring and sale options with lenders but was unable to find a viable path forward.

The company cited worsening financial conditions since 2021, including U.S. tariffs, reduced post-pandemic demand, increased offshore competition and ongoing cash constraints.

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It also said it has been unable to make interest payments to lenders for more than a year.

This comes after South Shore Furniture announced Monday that it would end all operations after a 77-per cent drop in sales between 2022 and 2025, bringing 86 years of manufacturing in the province to a close. South Shore Furniture also cited U.S. tariffs as a reason for its closure.

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eSolutions said limited operations will continue during the wind-down. Customers and suppliers are being directed to the receiver, subject to its appointment, for claims and further instructions.