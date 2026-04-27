Quebec’s South Shore Furniture closing as sales dwindle amid Trump tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s South Shore Furniture said it will end all operations after a 77 per cent drop in sales between 2022 and 2025, bringing 86 years of manufacturing in the province to a close.

The family-owned company says its facilities in Sainte-Croix and Coaticook will gradually cease operations in the coming weeks. Its 126 employees were informed of the decision Monday and will remain on the payroll for several weeks.

“It is an extremely difficult situation for our family, but also for our employees who have shown exceptional dedication and resilience in recent months,” said the company’s general director, Charles Laflamme, in a statement thanking staff for their commitment.

He said the company made every effort to maintain operations and jobs but could no longer continue in a market “where the rules of the World Trade Organization are not respected.”

1:53 Canadian industries tense ahead of CUSMA deadline

The company points to years of heavy dumping of furniture from China and Vietnam into Canadian and U.S. markets, which it says drove down prices.

Story continues below advertisement

The release added that recent U.S. tariffs on certain Asian countries redirected more of those products into Canada, while tariffs affecting Canada slowed exports south of the border, effectively erasing demand on both sides.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Chair of the board Jean Laflamme said the situation is particularly difficult given the company’s past performance, noting it reached peak sales during the pandemic and invested heavily in automation to boost productivity.

“If furniture is sold at prices below our raw material costs, very few Canadian companies can survive,” he said, adding most of the company’s materials come from Quebec’s forestry sector.

Laflamme called on decision-makers to act quickly using available legal tools to support the broader industry, warning the situation could lead to more closures affecting tens of thousands of jobs.

The company was founded in 1940 in Sainte-Croix, Que.

It said it was one of the last major Canadian furniture manufacturers assembling products domestically.