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Canada

Saskatoon Folkfest pared down from recent years but still draws a crowd

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted August 16, 2026 10:14 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Folkfest 2026'
Saskatoon Folkfest 2026
WATCH: Prairieland Park is once again the host for Folkfest, an event celebrating different cultures from around Saskatoon. While it was once a city-wide festival, our Ashley Beherns tells us it's still a great time, all in one location.
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The Saskatoon Folkfest marked its 47th year over the weekend with food, dance and 11 cultural pavillions at Prairieland Park to celebrate the diversity of the city.

The number of cultural displays was smaller this year, so it made sense to keep them all in one location, festival president Danny Baliad said. Many people attended the event prior to COVID-19, he noted, but the pandemic caused numbers to decline, even up until last year.

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But this year’s festival was still a success, Baliad said. “Especially yesterday. We were surprised that there’s a lot of people coming despite the fact that we only have 11 countries. But we have seen the trend that is an upward trend. So, we’re happy about it.”

The two-day event ended Saturday night.

Watch the video above for more on the Saskatoon Folkfest and what vendors are saying.

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