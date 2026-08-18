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1 comment

  1. Dave
    August 18, 2026 at 1:15 pm

    Should have left them to die
    Less stupidity in the gene pool.

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Canada

Man rescued from storm drain at Saskatoon dog park

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted August 18, 2026 1:03 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon storm drain extrication View image in full screen
Emergency services say a man was safely extricated from a storm grate in Saskatoon on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. Saskatoon Police Service
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A man was rescued from a storm drain in Saskatoon Friday after he became trapped by a “significant” amount of storm-water.

Saskatoon police said in a post on social media that they received a call for assistance at a dog park in the 3700 block of Kinnear Avenue around 8 p.m.

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Police arrived first, and one officer quickly made their way down the drain to find the man pinned against a gate as a result of heavy rain causing a strong flow of storm-water.

“With the Fire Department on their way, the officer crawled into the storm drain and reached through the bars to keep the young man’s head above water,” police said.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said two rescue trucks were dispatched to extricate the man from the grate.

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The grating was cut and the man was harnessed and lifted to safety, a release said.

Police said the man received medical attention at the scene and was taken to hospital by Medavie.

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