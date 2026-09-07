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Weather

More heavy rain forecast for Cape Breton as it recovers from weekend storm

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted September 7, 2026 10:01 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Cape Breton swamped by severe floods, more rain on the way'
Cape Breton swamped by severe floods, more rain on the way
WATCH: Cape Breton swamped by severe floods, more rain on the way
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Parts of Cape Breton are being warned of more rain even as residents recover from this weekend’s storm that caused severe flooding and left one woman dead.

Environment Canada issued yellow rainfall warnings early Monday for Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County, and Victoria County.

Between 25 and 40 millimetres of rain are expected, with locally high amounts possible in thunderstorms, the national weather service said.

The rain is expected to last until this afternoon.

“Due to the impacts of the previous storm, it is advised to listen to local officials regarding road and safety conditions,” Environment Canada said.

That storm swept much of the province Saturday, but Cape Breton was hardest hit, with some parts of the island seeing more than 120 mm of rain in a single day. There were even reports of more than 200 mm in Richmond County.

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Inverness, Victoria and Richmond counties all declared local states of emergencies Saturday due to severe flooding and widespread damage. All three had been dropped by Monday.

Click to play video: 'N.S. authorities warn of increased flooding in Cape Breton'
N.S. authorities warn of increased flooding in Cape Breton

Premier Tim Houston also said Sunday that the province was mourning the loss of a woman who died during the flooding.

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Nova Scotia RCMP said Sunday they had located the body of a Cleveland, N.S., woman after she went missing the previous morning. Police said they had found her vehicle parked near her residence on the far side of a flooded bridge. Her death was not believed to be suspicious, RCMP said.

“My thoughts are with her loved ones and everyone who is grieving this tragic loss,” said Premier Tim Houston on X.

Emergency Management Minister Kim Masland also gave her condolences to the family of the woman who died, calling it a “heartbreaking loss.”

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“I want her loved ones to know that all Nova Scotians are standing with them,” Masland wrote in a statement.

Masland’s department said she was on the ground in Port Hawkesbury Monday, seeing the damage caused on West Bay Road and speaking with emergency officials.

The minister went on to say that the immediate priority of the government was public safety and every decision was focused on protecting people and allowing emergency responders and crews to do their work safely.

She said local, municipal, provincial and emergency management partners are providing a “unified response.”

Residents are again advised to follow local authorities’ advice, avoid non-essential travel and take care of themselves.

People are asked to check conditions before leaving, follow all road closures and barricades, don’t drive through floodwater, and turn around if they encounter flooding or a damaged road.

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