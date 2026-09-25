Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ready for the harvest moon this weekend? Here’s what you’ll see in the sky

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted September 25, 2026 10:59 am
2 min read
The full harvest moon rises behind downtown buildings, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) View image in full screen
The full harvest moon rises behind downtown buildings, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel).
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crank up that Neil Young playlist — a harvest moon is on its way this weekend.

Canadians will be treated to the 10th  full moon of the year this weekend, with the harvest moon appearing in the skies.

The term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that occurs closest to the start of autumn, according to NASA. The moon is named for the fall harvest because it provides extra evening moonlight during the fall harvest as the day gets shorter and the sun sets earlier.

The harvest moon typically occurs in September, although occasionally it happens in October. It is also referred to as the “corn moon,” in a reference to the main fall crop being harvested in the northern United States and parts of Canada during this time of year.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Unfortunately for Canadians, the moon will reach its exact full phase at 12:49 pm Eastern, when the moon is on the other side of the planet, according to the Old Farmers’ Almanac.

Story continues below advertisement

But that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the sight of the moon “appearing” nearly full through Friday night to Sunday night.

Click to play video: '‘Strawberry’ supermoon rises behind ancient coastal Greek temple'
‘Strawberry’ supermoon rises behind ancient coastal Greek temple

The moon will appear “over 99 per cent illuminated,” according to the Weather Network.

“A Full Moon rises around sunset and sets at sunrise, since it sits opposite the Sun. You don’t need to observe it at the exact listed time. If clouds interfere one night, try again the night before or after— it will still appear full,” the Old Farmers’ Almanac says.

2026 is set to see 13 full moons, instead of the typical 12. This is because the month of May had two full moons.

The next moon that will reach its fullest will be the “hunter’s moon,” shortly after midnight on Monday, Oct. 26. This will be followed by two more full moons, on Nov. 24 and Dec. 23.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices