Ready for the harvest moon this weekend? Here’s what you’ll see in the sky

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Crank up that Neil Young playlist — a harvest moon is on its way this weekend.

Canadians will be treated to the 10th full moon of the year this weekend, with the harvest moon appearing in the skies.

The term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that occurs closest to the start of autumn, according to NASA. The moon is named for the fall harvest because it provides extra evening moonlight during the fall harvest as the day gets shorter and the sun sets earlier.

The harvest moon typically occurs in September, although occasionally it happens in October. It is also referred to as the “corn moon,” in a reference to the main fall crop being harvested in the northern United States and parts of Canada during this time of year.

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Unfortunately for Canadians, the moon will reach its exact full phase at 12:49 pm Eastern, when the moon is on the other side of the planet, according to the Old Farmers’ Almanac.

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But that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the sight of the moon “appearing” nearly full through Friday night to Sunday night.

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The moon will appear “over 99 per cent illuminated,” according to the Weather Network.

“A Full Moon rises around sunset and sets at sunrise, since it sits opposite the Sun. You don’t need to observe it at the exact listed time. If clouds interfere one night, try again the night before or after— it will still appear full,” the Old Farmers’ Almanac says.

2026 is set to see 13 full moons, instead of the typical 12. This is because the month of May had two full moons.

The next moon that will reach its fullest will be the “hunter’s moon,” shortly after midnight on Monday, Oct. 26. This will be followed by two more full moons, on Nov. 24 and Dec. 23.