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Canada

‘Unusual odour’ from sewer prompts late-night evacuations in Middle Sackville

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 25, 2026 11:51 am
1 min read
Halifax Water View image in full screen
File/Global News
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An “unusual odour” coming from the sewer system in Middle Sackville prompted the evacuation of around 70 households on Thursday night, municipal officials said.

Residents in the area of Claudia Crescent, Lucy Court, Flora Court, and Old Sackville Drive were reporting a chemical smell inside some homes, and from the sewers.

According to Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), first responders went door to door to check on residents, who could evacuate from the area if they wanted.

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About 15 residents spent the night at an evacuation centre at the Sackville Sports Stadium.

Halifax Regional Municipality said the issue was “resolved” around 3 a.m. Friday and that the smell, which originated at a catch basin, came from a “petroleum-based substance.” The exact substance is unknown, HRM added.

“Following standard response procedures, (Halifax Water) crews flushed additional water through the sewer system to isolate the material and then vacuumed the substance from the system for proper disposal,” the municipality said in a release.

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HRM is reminding people not to discharge hazardous materials into the wastewater system.

“Improper disposal of these substances can create public safety risks, impact the environment and disrupt municipal infrastructure,” the municipality said in a release.

“Residents should always use approved hazardous waste disposal services for these materials.”

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