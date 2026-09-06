Snoop Dogg wants to pay someone US$10K a month to taste ice cream

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It may be time to drop it like it’s hot and pick up a spoon because Snoop Dogg is hiring an international ice cream taster.

Snoop is searching for someone to put their taste buds to work for his Dr. Bombay ice cream brand for US$10,000 a month.

“I’m hiring an international ice cream taster here at Dr. Bombay. Ten grand a month, you can apply anywhere in the world,” Snoop Dogg said in a video announcing the job.

The three-month gig is open to applicants around the world, with the successful candidate earning a total of US$30,000.

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The taster will travel in search of frozen desserts, discover new and emerging food trends and report their findings to the Dr. Bombay team.

They’ll also help develop new flavours and ideas for the brand and create content along the way.

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And you don’t need to be a professional food critic to get the gig.

Dr. Bombay is encouraging creators, foodies, marketers, students, entrepreneurs, journalists, chefs and people from unconventional professional backgrounds to apply.

Applicants must speak English, have a valid passport and be available for the full three-month contract.

Snoop launched Dr. Bombay Ice Cream in 2023, with his son Cordell Broadus playing a key role in developing the brand. Dr. Bombay is now looking beyond the U.S. for flavour inspiration as it expands.

The company says the ideal candidate should have a strong understanding of food and flavour trends and an ability to spot what’s coming before it goes mainstream.

Or, as Dr. Bombay puts it: “You have to know your stuff, but you also gotta know how to chill.”

Snoop’s team will be involved in reviewing the shortlisted candidates, with Snoop himself expected to call the lucky applicant who lands the job.

Ready to turn your sweet tooth into a paycheque? Applications are open here.