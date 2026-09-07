Germany’s Merz ‘shocked’ by far-right AfD state election victory

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21 comments

  1. Ray
    September 7, 2026 at 1:17 pm

    We need a new government to that happen!
    Also educated population so we can only hope

  2. Bob
    September 7, 2026 at 1:14 pm

    F$&@k
    You sound like racist bigot

  3. Anonymous
    September 7, 2026 at 12:51 pm

    Canadians need to pull their collective heads out of their collective asses and actual see what is happening in Europe. The far left policies of spend, spend, spend and the denying of a european culture by those left wing loons is creating a wave of rebellion in the european people who see their economies crumbling under massive debt and immigration out of control. “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.” JFK. On their own heads be it, and Canadians need to see the red flags here at home with massive debt due to deficit spending for over a decade and immigration out of control, crime increasing and gangs starting to control cities. We need to change course in Canada or we are headed down the same disastrous path as Europe.

  4. Anonymous
    September 7, 2026 at 12:42 pm

    Why are the far left shocked that a right wing party is gaining in popularity due to the far left wing policies that have all but destroyed Germany. From allowing millions of migrants to enter Germany to live like kings on the backs of the German people, to increases in crime, especially rapes, assaults and theft, to the destruction of their German culture. No, the signs were all there to be seen but, just like Carney and the Liberals, the far left German government refused to see them and now they are going to pay the political price. Expect France to be next to fall to the right wing.

  5. Roy stephenson
    September 7, 2026 at 12:35 pm

    Ben can post anything and Global accept it, any other objective comment that doesn’t meet the Liberal party narrative is deleted. Question is Ben a global employee???

  6. Anonymous
    September 7, 2026 at 12:35 pm

    This is what happens when governments stop listening to the people. These governments have an agenda and they won’t back down when the people say no and this is the price. When governments allow illegal people to flood into countries and expect the citizens of those countries to support them by losing some of their pension and more taxation then people start getting angry and they will show it at the ballot box. The rest of Europe should take note and so should Carbey in Canada

  7. Try This
    September 7, 2026 at 12:29 pm

    2 years ago, I had trouble finding a German restaurant. There was an asian restaurant that the waitress did not speak German. No wonder the German people have had enough of immigration.
    Russia is not threatening Germany, even though Germany has given lots of war materials and money to the corrupt Ukraine government. Most people believe it is in the best interest of Ukraine to end the war.
    Exactly what has the present government done about Trump? I hear VW is laying off a ton of employees because their cars are losing sales in the US because of Trump. Have they kicked the US bases out of Germany?

  8. F*CK N*ZIS!
    September 7, 2026 at 12:22 pm

    Behold the rebirth of Nazism. Nuttyyahhoo and the jews better take note.

  9. Roy stephenson
    September 7, 2026 at 12:21 pm

    Wow Global censorship at its finest
    Shame on you

  10. Anonymous
    September 7, 2026 at 11:59 am

    Trump is planning to use AfD to get to Russia, to destroy the remaining world’s economy. Wait, Trump already did that by himself.

  11. Ben
    September 7, 2026 at 11:48 am

    It’s fairly obvious that pre WW2 history knowledge is lacking in the comments.

  12. U KNOW IT
    September 7, 2026 at 11:32 am

    CONGRATS GERMANY, WE NEED THIS HEAR IN CANADA ! SO LUCKT TO HAVE INTELLIGENT PEOPLE LIVING THERE. WE HAVE BLIND FOOLS and ID IO TS HERE IN CANADA

  13. Fedup
    September 7, 2026 at 11:31 am

    It sounds like Germans want their country back. I don’t see a problem here , other than fear-mongering from left-wing media.

  14. Ben
    September 7, 2026 at 11:18 am

    Some commenters make the same comments as the people who opposed the far right in Germany in the 1930’s. And don’t tell us that party was far left. It crushed unions and enriched employers.

  15. Roy DePape
    September 7, 2026 at 11:06 am

    Many of us were shocked when Trump got elected a second time. Do a better job running the country and this won’t happen.

  16. Smith
    September 7, 2026 at 11:01 am

    Merz should give up, and sooner rather than later. Him and Merkel turned a great and safe country into a m*grant criminals infested sh*thole. Violent crime of all sorts, predominantly rape of German women and girls, thanks to the failed policies. Any wonder Germans have enough?

  17. Ed
    September 7, 2026 at 10:53 am

    Wow, the fear mongering language by the far left media is astounding.

  18. Cam
    September 7, 2026 at 10:47 am

    You know, every time I read about these guys I’m reminded of trump… a party where every mention of them in the western media has to be taken to the extreme.

    Far-right? That just means uncompromisingly conservative.
    Anti-migration? Anti-crazy-open-door-migration policies.
    Pro Russia? Acknowledges western aggression that led up to Crimea and wishes for stable relations rather than see the world succumb to an irreversible centralization of power.

    When Trump won, the media had to do some soul searching to figure out how, despite their best efforts, people had rejected their attempts to slander and demonize this person enough to get people not to vote for them. Futhermore, they had to figure out why their worldview was seemingly so far removed from that of the people.

    I’m always skeptical of hardline conservative parties like AFD… but I’m always happy to see a media campaign to marginalize conservatives blow up in their face.

  19. Jimbo
    September 7, 2026 at 10:30 am

    The people have spoken, accept it.

  20. Ben
    September 7, 2026 at 10:17 am

    Saxony-Anhalt is located in eastern Germany and is very rural. Support for far right parties has always been high there relative to other parts of Germany. We should fear the rise of far right or far left parties as they aren’t particularily fond of the rule of law.

  21. St
    September 7, 2026 at 10:17 am

    Woketards and their endless cascade of destructive and divisive policies are the problem.
    Rightwing extremism is just a symptom.

    Thank a liberal voter.

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World

Germany’s Merz ‘shocked’ by far-right AfD state election victory

By Geir Moulson and Kirsten Grieshaber The Associated Press
Posted September 7, 2026 9:58 am
5 min read
Ulrich Siegmund, center, lead candidate and co-chair of the AfD state parliamentary group in Saxony-Anhalt, celebrates with Alice Weidel, federal chairwoman and co-chair of the AfD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, and Tino Chrupalla, federal chairman and co-chair of the AfD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, after the first results at an election party of the "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) after the Saxony-Anhalt state elections in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. View image in full screen
Ulrich Siegmund, center, lead candidate and co-chair of the AfD state parliamentary group in Saxony-Anhalt, celebrates with Alice Weidel, federal chairwoman and co-chair of the AfD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, and Tino Chrupalla, federal chairman and co-chair of the AfD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, after the first results at an election party of the "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) after the Saxony-Anhalt state elections in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP
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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz doubled down Monday on pushing through unpopular reforms to Europe’s largest economy after a far-right party surged to a landslide victory in a regional election, with a very good chance of forming the first far-right state government since the Nazi era.

Merz said his center-right Christian Democratic Union was “deeply shocked” by what he called “the most serious election defeat that the CDU has had for years, for decades.” But he indicated that he’s determined to stay at the helm and said that “giving up is not an option for me.”

The anti-migration and Russia-friendly Alternative for Germany, or AfD, fell just short of a majority in Sunday’s vote in Saxony-Anhalt, a small eastern state that gained outsized prominence as AfD eyed power there. Its regional branch is one of several considered a proven right-wing extremist group by Germany’s domestic intelligence agency.

Merz says Germany will stick to its values and Russia stance

AfD’s victory is a major distraction for Germany and Merz at a time when Europe faces several challenges, including Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine, a suspected sabotage campaign targeting NATO countries, and difficult dealings with U.S. President Donald Trump.

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Merz said he wanted to assure Germany’s allies that “our institutions are resilient and stable” and the country will stick to its values and constitution after the AfD win. “We know that Germany carries special responsibility because of its history,” he said.

He vowed that he won’t “budge one millimeter from my fundamental conviction that we must defend our freedom against Russia now.” Germany is one of Ukraine’s biggest supporters in its war against Russia.

Because of Germany’s Nazi past, far-right movements have always come under strong scrutiny. Other major parties have refused to cooperate with AfD in a so-called “firewall.” Unlike many countries in Europe, modern Germany hasn’t yet had a far-right or right-wing populist party leading a national, state or major-city government.

Determination to continue reforms ‘unbroken’

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Merz vowed to weaken AfD before he came to power last year, but instead has seen the party’s support increase.

The governing coalition of his Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats has developed a reputation for squabbling and become deeply unpopular, as has Merz himself. The government has struggled to persuade voters that it can get the country’s chronically sluggish economy moving, through potentially painful reforms, including to the pension system.

But Merz insisted Monday that “we need fundamental reforms in Germany.” He said it’s a question of “nothing less than the future of our country and the opportunities of our children and grandchildren, and we must not squander those. That is why my determination to continue the reform course is unbroken.”

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He acknowledged a need to “justify them, not just rationally but also emotionally.”

Germany faces another two regional elections on Sept. 20 — in Berlin and in another eastern state, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, where AfD is also strong.

AfD looks for a path to power in Saxony-Anhalt

While Merz continues to push back against resistance to reforms, AfD — whose victory was cheered by far-right parties across Europe — faces potentially tricky maneuvering to put its candidate for governor in Saxony-Anhalt, Ulrich Siegmund, in power.

Siegmund had pushed for an absolute majority in the state legislature that would allow AfD to sidestep mainstream parties’ shunning of it. After the vote, he signaled that AfD still isn’t willing to make compromises, insisting that “we don’t want to become like the parties that were punished” by breaking pre-election promises. He also rejected the idea of a minority government.

But he said that it has “a very clear mandate to form the government,” and that his party would reach out to other groups in the legislature and even to individual lawmakers. “Our goal now is to build precisely this stable majority in the coming days and weeks,” he said.

AfD is three seats short of a majority. It could reach out to the hard-left BSW party, which won five seats. The two parties share a Russia-friendly course and oppose immigration but disagree on some other issues.

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BSW has criticized the “firewall” against AfD and signaled again Monday that it could allow Siegmund to become governor by abstaining in a potential third round of voting for a new governor in the state legislature, in which a simple majority would suffice.

It’s also possible that newly elected lawmakers from other parties could defect to AfD, which would only need three to break ranks.

Forming a government excluding AfD would only be possible if all the other parties in the legislature worked together. However, an alliance of any kind between those parties is improbable and would be prone to instability.

Jubilation from Musk and right-wing populists

Billionaire Elon Musk congratulated the party on its election victory with a “Well done!” on his online platform X. Siegmund immediately thanked him for his support.

Trump posted a screenshot of the election projection on his Truth Social platform without any comment.

Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev on X described the outcome of the election as a “historic win for the pragmatic AfD that will put migration under control.” Dmitriev also said that “AfD will restore Germany and Europe by leading the common-sense approach that migrant-friendly, warmongering Biden-think EU politicians tried to eradicate.”

The leaders of right-wing populist parties in Spain and Portugal also congratulated AfD.

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The Polish prime minister was critical. “In Poland, only idiots or traitors could rejoice the AfD triumph in Germany,” Donald Tusk wrote on X.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, whose country faces a presidential election next year in which the far right is a leading contender, said that “AfD’s platform is a betrayal of the European spirit” and that “our first responsibility is to resist the normalization of far-right ideas.”

Among voters who didn’t back AfD, the reaction was one of deep dismay. Horst Walter Boerner, an 86-year-old from Magdeburg born during World War II, expressed shock.

“It’s terrible for us,” he said, saying the election was “fear-driven.” He said AfD’s victory was foreseeable because of the crowds it drew during the campaign, but he said “this should have never happened.”

Associated Press journalists Claudia Ciobanu in Warsaw, Poland, and Kerstin Sopke in Magdeburg, Germany, contributed to this report.

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