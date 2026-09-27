Quebec man trafficked woman while behind bars in Manitoba through phone calls

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A Quebec man was found guilty of human trafficking after consistently calling his victim and pushed her to continue sex work for over 14 months while he was in custody, a judge’s decision says.

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Jean-François D’Asti-Brideau was found guilty of human trafficking, benefiting from proceeds of trafficking, pimping, disobeying a court order, and obstruction of justice, Manitoba Judge Denis Guénette wrote in an Aug. 11 decision.

Prosecutors allege D’Asti-Brideau made close to 1,000 calls to his victim. Guénette analyzed 100 of them and found 88 were conversations between him and Ms. B, his common-law partner, whose identity is protected.

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