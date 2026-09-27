Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Quebec man trafficked woman while behind bars in Manitoba through phone calls

By Toni De Guzman Global News
Posted September 27, 2026 8:06 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec man trafficked woman while behind bars in Manitoba through phone calls'
Quebec man trafficked woman while behind bars in Manitoba through phone calls
A man was found guilty of human trafficking, benefiting from proceeds of trafficking, pimping, disobeying a court order, and obstruction of justice, a judge says.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Quebec man was found guilty of human trafficking after consistently calling his victim and pushed her to continue sex work for over 14 months while he was in custody, a judge’s decision says.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Jean-François D’Asti-Brideau was found guilty of human trafficking, benefiting from proceeds of trafficking, pimping, disobeying a court order, and obstruction of justice, Manitoba Judge Denis Guénette wrote in an Aug. 11 decision.

Prosecutors allege D’Asti-Brideau made close to 1,000 calls to his victim. Guénette analyzed 100 of them and found 88 were conversations between him and Ms. B, his common-law partner, whose identity is protected.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices